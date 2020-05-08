Argyll memories of victory in Europe – and a hazardous bike ride

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert girl Jean MacSporran was at school in Dunoon when the Allies declared victory in Europe on May 8, 1945.

Her daughter Liz Wyroslawska sent us a photograph of her mum, Jean Grant (née MacSporran) who was brought up in Tarbert.

Liz told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘She was sent off to finish her schooling in Dunoon as an older teenager. This picture is with her friends on VE Day celebrating.’

Liz continued: ‘Mum, who is now 92 years of age, lives independently in Dumfries where she and my dad settled in 1953.

Jean MacSporran was a 17-year-old senior school girl living in digs during term time as Tarbert was too far to travel from Dunoon.

She remembers that when she went at first there was a school uniform, but by 1945 folk just wore what they could, usually hand-me-downs.

Jean recalled: ‘On VE day itself, all the pupils had to register in their classes in school and they listened to Winston Churchill’s speech on the radio, then the Rector announced it was a holiday!’

Jean and her classmates ran down to the waterfront at Dunoon.

‘Boats were all hooting their horns and it was very noisy and exciting. There was cheering and great joy that the war was over.’

As for VE Day street parties, Jean doesn’t remember one in Dunoon – ‘it was too cold and they hadn’t food to spare’.

But it was different that evening.

There were celebration dances everywhere, and Jean got kitted out in her best dress to go to the village hall in Kirn. She was offered a lift there on the back of a motorbike from an older friend’s fiancé.

She was wearing a silk slip underneath the good dress, which made the journey eventful. Despite holding on as tight as she could, Jean recalls nearly sliding off the motorbike several times.

Happily, she made it safely and they danced the night away.

After Dunoon Grammar School, Jean went on to ‘Dough School’ in Glasgow and became a domestic science teacher.

‘My dad was George Grant,’ Liz continued. ‘He had been in the 8th Ghurka Rifles in India and Burma during the war, then went to Glasgow University to study law. They met in Kelvingrove, Glasgow and later moved to Dumfries where dad became town clerk and that’s where we were born and brought up. Dad died in 1984.’

Jean and George had three daughters, and now the family has expanded with eight grandchildren and the same number of great-grandchildren.

Life under the recent lockdown has been difficult for Jean, as Liz explained: ‘The family are all over Scotland, so it’s hard for her not seeing them.

But the Tarbert connection remains. ‘We still have strong Tarbert links,’ said Liz, ‘as my son Stefan married a Tarbert girl, Yvonne, ten years ago.’

PIC:

Jean, aged 17, in the middle of the back row of this group standing near Dunoon Pier on VE Day. no_a19VEday_McSporran01

Jean pictured in Tarbert on a return visit to her home village a few years back. no_a20VEDayJean01