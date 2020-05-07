Celebrate VE Day with ‘stay at home’ party

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

We might not be able to get out on the streets to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, but there is always a ‘stay at home’ party.

Mid Argyll SWI picked up the idea form south of the border, and the plan is to commemorate the day the Nazis surrendered in 1945 while obeying the current social distancing rules.

On Friday May 8, with your home and garden decorated in red, white and blue, the commemoration will start at 11am with a minute’s silence.

BBC One will be showing a special programme starting at 2.45pm, at the heart of which will be Churchill’s powerful address to the nation in which he declared ‘we may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing’, leading millions to celebrate the end of the war in Europe.

After watching that it’s out to the garden for tea and cakes – or whatever beverage takes your fancy – then dinner at 6pm while you raise a glass to your neighbours.

If the excitement hasn’t been too much by then, at 9pm the Royal British Legion will be leading a rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s famous ‘We’ll Meet Again’ after an address by the Queen.