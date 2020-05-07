Announcements – May 8, 2020

BIRTHS

GALLAGHER – David and Becky are delighted to announce the birth of Alice Eloise Gallagher on April 29, 2020, a sister for Jamie and first granddaughter for Jane and Sid.

DEATHS

BLACK – At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow on May 2, 2020, after having fought so hard to come home to his family, Robert Campbell Black, in his 53rd year, 3 Hutcheon Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Catherine, devoted father to Lorna and Andrew, much loved brother of Macolm and Sheena and a good friend to everyone who knew him. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

ELLIOTT – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital on April 27, 2020, Sarah Elliott, in her 80th year, Flat 6 Greenwood, Woodlands Drive, Campbeltown, a dear sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

LIVINGSTONE – Alasdair James. Peacefully at St. Gemma’s Hospice, Leeds on April 29, 2020, Alasdair Livingstone, loving husband to Jo and father to Henry, beloved son of Andrew and the late Christine, special brother to Susan, greatly loved by Alison, Andrew and Jen, all their families and many other relatives. The funeral is private due to current restrictions and will be held on May 18 in Harrogate. Sincere thanks to all the staff at the Bexley Wing, St James’s Hospital, Leeds and St Gemma’s Hospice.

MACKENZIE – Suddenly at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Clydebank, on May 3, 2020, Kerry MacKenzie, in her 52nd year, 38 Tormhor, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of Arthur MacKenzie (Jock) and much loved mother of Steven, Jacob, Vanessa and Tina. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

THOMSON – Peacefully at her home on May 1, 2020, Marion Pauline Thomson, née Leitch, in her 85th year, of 24 Kilmartin, Argyll and formerly The Cairn Restaurant. Beloved wife of the late Ian Thomson. Adored mother of Gillian, Graeme and Amanda. Cherished Nanny of Douglas, Kirsten, Louis, Ian, Tessa and Zoe. Much loved daughter of the late William and Ruby Leitch and dear sister of the late Burton Leitch. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. Marion will be sadly missed by all who knew her. In line with current government restrictions a private family service will be held at Kilmartin Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020.

WHITE – Peacefully at home in Clydebank on May 2, 2020, Gracie (Houldsworth), beloved wife of Allan and adored mum to Lorraine, Angela and Allan. A private cremation service will be held. Sadly missed by all.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

THOMSON – The family of the late John Thomson (Ian) would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for phone calls, cards, flowers, hampers, sandwiches and baking they received following the sudden death of their dad. Special thanks to all the paramedics and Peter who attended to Dad on Saturday. We would like to express our gratitude to the Carr Gomm Team, Argyll and Bute Homecare Team, Mari Allibone and the district nurses whose care and attention was first class and allowed Dad to be at home. Also to all the doctors, Campbeltown Hospital staff, OT and Physio departments for all their care given to Dad over the years. Heartfelt thanks to his dear friends Cathie and Davie, Duncan and Margaret, Mhairi and his niece Gavina who were so kind to Dad with their daily and weekly visits. Thanks also to Rev. William Crossan for his kind words and comforting graveside service. To Kenneth Blair and family for their professional support and guidance. Thanks also to the graveyard workers. Lastly to everyone who came out to show their respects to Dad which overwhelmed us and made it that bit more special in these difficult circumstances. Dad will be sorely missed by many. Thanks again and stay safe to all of you.

MEMORIAMS

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear mum, Elizabeth, died April 2, 1990.

If memories bring us closer we are never far apart

For you are always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts

Loved and remembered every day

Missed more than words can say.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine, Robert, Grant and Stephanie.