Add your splash of colour to Inveraray
A drab feature in Inveraray has been brightened up with a rainbow of colour.
Protective timber fence around the town’s disused community hall has been decorated with a gallery of paintings.
Inveraray Community Council has been running a rainbow painting competition for children with a brilliant art kit prize up for grabs.
The competition has now been extended to children of any age. There is even talk of a bottle of Prosecco for the adult winner.
To get involved, hand your pictures in to Linda at Inveraray Co-op and they will be displayed on the fence.