Your Pictures – May 1, 2020

Talented Lochgilphead photographer Marc Pickering sent us this week’s featured image.

The incredible photograph of a bee going about its business was taken in his garden during lockdown last week.

Marc was shortlisted for Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020, where his portfolio of images was commended by the judges.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk