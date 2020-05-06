Your Pictures – May 1, 2020
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
Talented Lochgilphead photographer Marc Pickering sent us this week’s featured image.
The incredible photograph of a bee going about its business was taken in his garden during lockdown last week.
Marc was shortlisted for Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020, where his portfolio of images was commended by the judges.