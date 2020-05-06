Red Star players keep fit despite premature end to season

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Scottish Amateur Football League has decided to end the current amateur league season as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

League positions will stand, but no trophies will be awarded. Promotion and relegation will not happen, so in effect the season is null and void.

Colin Weir of Lochgilphead Red Star explained: ‘This is pending approval from the clubs but it is expected the vast majority will agree and the leagues will be reconstructed for the start of the new season, whenever that may be.

He added: ‘There are several teams leaving the league by the looks of things and only one team confirmed to be joining, so there is a chance they may decide to run with just two divisions from the current three.’

From Red Star’s point of view, Colin said: ‘We’re happy to go with it as I’m sure most teams are, though we are a bit disappointed as all our five remaining matches were due to be at home and we fancied our chances to climb the table with the teams we still had to play. We were sitting outside the relegation spots in seventh spot when the season finished.

‘The sides that will feel aggrieved will be St Josephs, Easthall and Glenburn who top their respective divisions and were nailed-on to win their leagues, but the league had to do something.’

How have the Red Star players been keeping fit and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown?

‘Most the boys have been keeping fit during lockdown by cycling and running,’ Colin explained, ‘so it’s handy to keep an eye on what everyone’s doing through the Stava map.’

And there is no rest for the lads.

‘I’m going to get our coach Andy Weir to post some home fitness drills on the team group chat,’ Colin went on, ‘so the boys have some level of fitness when we eventually get back into training.’