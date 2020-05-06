Hannah’s bright and beautiful art challenge

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Online art is flourishing in Ardfern.

As reported recently in the Argyllshire Advertiser, with the COVID-19 lockdown in force weekly art classes run by Hannah Tofts in Craignish Village Hall have been shelved – but a move to remote contact has added another vibrant dimension.

Hannah’s students are setting each other an online weekly art challenge.

Members of the group take it in turns to choose a theme for each week. Work is submitted by email on a Monday night, then an email is sent to all those taking part on Tuesday at 10am, when class would normally be starting at the hall, showing completed work and revealing the brief for the coming week.

After a successful first ‘Hannah’s Craignish Art Challenge’ working with ‘Daffodil’ and a second of ‘Footwear’, the third weekly theme was ‘Seashore – rocks, pebbles, shells and seaweed’.

The rules are – anything goes – any medium, any size, any style.

A gallery of work will be added to the Craignish Community Facebook page each Tuesday during lockdown.