Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 24, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Resourcefulness and pride

Midton has been making the distinctive and coveted awards for the Royal Television Society for the past 30 years – and this week the company’s resourcefulness in adapting to face shield production was acknowledged by the society. More importantly, health and care workers in Argyll have been delighted to receive the equipment.

The dedication of management and staff at Midton is to be applauded in these stressful times.

And there was excitement and pride this week as the first batch of protective ‘scrubs’ was delivered to Mid Argyll Hospital. The volunteers from Tarbert to Ardfern and Lochgilphead to Cairndow deserve a huge pat on the back, as do Nikki Thompson and her team leaders for their energy and enthusiasm.

Not getting it

For the benefit of everyone, the current rules are people should not leave their home without a reasonable excuse. Exercise should be taken as close to home as possible.

The massive search operation for two people earlier this week shows some people are still not getting it.

The rules apply to, and are for the long term benefit of, every member of society.