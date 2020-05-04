Announcements – May 1, 2020

BIRTHS

JOHNSON – PATON – Paul and Lesley are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter Sophia Elizabeth Johnson, on April 14, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow. A second lovely granddaughter for Kenny and Maureen Johnson, Campbeltown and a second grandchild for Derek and Janice Paton, Derby.

DEATHS

HOLT – Peacefully at Milton Keynes University Hospital on April 22, 2020, Susan, aged 85 years. Only daughter of the late Duncan and Marion MacArthur, Lochgilphead, beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Fiona and loving grandma, sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly missed by all.

JACKSON – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on April 25, 2020, with his family by his side, Neil Thomas Jackson, aged 46 years, of Drimlea, Cossack Street, Lochgilphead. Cherished son of Christine and the late Victor Jackson. A dearly loved nephew and cousin to all the extended family. A much respected work colleague and dedicated worker at the Lochgilphead Co-op Store. A private cremation service will be held, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Will be greatly missed.

MACIVER – Peacefully at the Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock on April 27, 2020, Archibald John, aged 92 years of Seafield, Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig, beloved husband of Sheena, an adored dad to John and Stuart, a proud grandfather of Suzanne and Kai, a respected father-in- law to Karen and Michelle, brother to the late Donald (Dondie) and Iver, a good friend and neighbour to many. A private family service being held at Achnabreac Cemetery.

MORAN – On April 22, 2020, peacefully with his children by his side, Joseph (Joe), formerly of Cairnbaan, lost his long battle against Alzheimer’s. Loving husband of the late Maureen Moran, cherished father of Yvonne, Ryan and Beverley, adored Papa of Chloe, Zak, Phoebe, Meg, Jude and Ada and respected father-in-law of Pippa, Jonny and Iain. Brother, good friend, neighbour and local upholsterer. Private interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Back with his Momo x

SCULTHORP – Leonard (Len). Peacefully, in Argyll on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a short illness, Len Sculthorp, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of the late Georgina (Ena), loving father of Julie, Elaine, Brian and Moira and loving grandfather of ten grandchildren. Len will be greatly missed by family and friends. Due to current restrictions Len’s funeral will be private. No flowers please. A celebration of Len’s life will be held at a later date.

THOMSON – Suddenly at home, 11 Range Road, Campbeltown, on April 25, 2020, John McLean Thomson (Ian), in his 82nd year, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary Conner, much loved dad of Irene, John, Andrew and Alison and a much loved granda and great-granda. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HAMILTON – Eleanor’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support following Eleanor’s death. We would like to express our gratitude to staff and residents of Kincaid House Care Home, Greenock for their friendship, tenderness, dedication and care over the last eighteen months. Heartfelt thanks to Kenneth Blair and family for the support and dignified professionalism and to the Rev. Stephen Fulcher for his comforting and reassuring words at the graveside. To all who expressed their condolences in cards, flowers and telephone calls, we thank you.

MCCOLL – The family would like to thank everyone, for their many kind expressions of sympathy and support received, in their recent sad loss of Bobby. Thanks to the paramedics, staff at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, staff at wards 20, 24 and 28 of Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley and staff at Tarbert Surgery, for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for his comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, staff from Argyll and Bute Council – Registrar and Amenity Services, John B Hunt, what a beautiful set of tunes you played, also Buddy for taking care of Tam. Thanks to everyone who lined the streets on Thursday for Bobby’s farewell trip to the Carrick Cemetery and to many friends who expressed their condolences on All Things Tarbert.

MCPHEE – James, Elizabeth and families would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad loss of their dad, Duncan. Grateful thanks to Maggie Wilkieson and the community nurses for their care. Our thanks are also extended to Rev. William Crossan for his comforting service and to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional care and attention.

SMITH – The family of the late James Smith (Jimmy) would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and phone calls received in their recent sad loss of Jimmy. Special thanks to Carr Gomm, Marie Curie, Acute Ward, District Nurses and Sharon for their dedicated care and attention of Jimmy over the last few years and to all the doctors who went above and beyond to ensure Jimmy was cared for locally. Grateful thanks to Rev William Crossan for his personal and comforting service, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their guidance, compassion and advice at a very difficult time and to Mrs Jones, Ali and Ann for all their generosity and support over the years. A memorial service to celebrate Jimmy’s life will be arranged at a later date.

MEMORIAMS

MACKECHNIE – Grace. Cherished memories of my beautiful best friend and cousin, who slipped away peacefully on May 3, 2019.

Love and miss you always.

– Ally x

MCCALLUM – Precious memories of our mum Tessa (Scally) died May 5, 2007 and dad Archie (Caddy) died January 6, 1993.

Always in our thoughts.

– Maureen, Robert, John and family.