Remembering key workers in Inveraray
Inveraray’s war memorial was lit up blue this week in tribute to the work being done by NHS staff and other key workers during the coronavirus crisis.
The tribute was organised by Inveraray’s branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland. Ian Lindsay of the legion said: ‘A huge thank you to all key workers and the NHS. We also want to acknowledge the help of Davy Burns for setting up the lights.’