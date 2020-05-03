Police report – May 1, 2020
Tyres punctured
Police are investigating after a vehicle had two tyres punctured with a knife or similar implement sometime between 8pm on Sunday April 19 and 7.30pm on Thursday April 23 at Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead.
Vehicle seized
At around 9.45am on Thursday April 23, a car was stopped by police on Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead, for a routine check. Checks revealed there was allegedly no insurance for the vehicle and the driver, a 41-year-old woman, was charged with the offence and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Abusive behaviour and drugs
On Saturday April 25 at Burns Brae, Lochgilphead, a man, aged 29, was arrested at about 11.10pm for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner and smashing a window. The man was searched and found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Arrest for assault
About 5.30pm on Saturday April 25, in Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, a 35-year-old man allegedly behaved in an abusive manner and assaulted a woman. On Monday April 27,the man was traced and charged and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.