Police report – May 1, 2020

Tyres punctured

Police are investigating after a vehicle had two tyres punctured with a knife or similar implement sometime between 8pm on Sunday April 19 and 7.30pm on Thursday April 23 at Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead.

Vehicle seized

At around 9.45am on Thursday April 23, a car was stopped by police on Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead, for a routine check. Checks revealed there was allegedly no insurance for the vehicle and the driver, a 41-year-old woman, was charged with the offence and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour and drugs

On Saturday April 25 at Burns Brae, Lochgilphead, a man, aged 29, was arrested at about 11.10pm for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner and smashing a window. The man was searched and found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Arrest for assault

About 5.30pm on Saturday April 25, in Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, a 35-year-old man allegedly behaved in an abusive manner and assaulted a woman. On Monday April 27,the man was traced and charged and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact police on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111