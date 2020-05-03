Easing virus guidance warning and ‘new normal’ ahead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The public must prepare for restrictions on normal life to continue for some time, says Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell.

His comments came as the Scottish Government published a new paper – ‘COVID-19: A Framework for Decision-Making’ – setting out the position during the ongoing period of lockdown and outlines the factors that must be considered as we move gradually to ease restrictions.

Mr Russell said we are in ‘uncharted territory’, adding: ‘Unfortunately, returning to what we regard as a normal life will not be possible in the near future so we need to prepare for a new normal until treatments and a vaccine offer different solutions.’

Regional MSP Donald Cameron has meanwhile warned of the dangers of easing restrictions on travel to Argyll too soon.

Highlands and Islands MSP Mr Cameron spoke out after a study by the University of St Andrews indicated death rates from COVID-19 could be 50 to 80 per cent higher in rural communities and remote small towns.

He said: ‘The study makes for sobering reading and suggests remote communities, which tend to have older populations, are especially vulnerable.

‘This means we will have to be very cautious before we suggest to visitors that they should consider venturing north. The last thing we want to see is a late spike in the infection rate in our part of the country.’