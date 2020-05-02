Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – May 1, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Times are strange for everyone and tough for many, but by and large we are all abiding by lockdown guidelines.

Which is why people are so upset when they believe others are not.

Folk scurrying to Argyll from other parts of the country to hide from the virus is one thing – but when they are travelling every week the picture is very different.

SSEN is persisiting with the mantra the line renewal is essential and that all workers are sticking to the rules – even when they are home in the central belt, the north of England or wherever.

But in the face of a clear and present public health emergency, we believe work on the power line should have been temporarily halted.

At the right time, and in the proper way, work could re-start on replacing the ageing infrastructure.

Instead, SSEN has responded to genuinely-held fears by quoting ‘government guidelines’.

This, sadly, has echoes in its intransigence and failure to listen over the Tarbert pylon issue.

We call on SSEN to hear and respect the opinions of the people of Argyll as this project progresses.