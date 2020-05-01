Carers’ touching tribute in strange times

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

In these strange times we are having to adjust many parts of life we previously took for granted.

One such example is funerals, which are subject to a limit on the number of people attending, with social distancing in place during the service.

There has, however, been a recent move to invite people to pay respects at the roadside – at least two metres apart – as the hearse passes, and reader Joanne Stewart contacted the Advertiser to tell us about one touching example of this in Lochgilphead.

Joanne passed on the sad news that her much-loved aunt, Margaret Isabella Shaw from Lochgilphead, died, aged 81, on April 15.

Ill health in later years meant Mrs Shaw required the help of carers and after she passed away Joanne was touched when the carers, from Carr Gomm, asked if they could stand – social distancing in place – by the Riverside as the hearse passed on the way to the cemetery.

Joanne explained: ‘Sadly, due to current restrictions, age and distance, her siblings couldn’t attend the funeral.

‘The carers asked if they could stand as the hearse went past as a mark of respect. I was so touched by their request.’

Joanne added: ‘Carers are not always recognised as ‘essential’ but I can confirm they go over and above being just carers and are often just as important to the individuals they care for as family members.

‘My aunt loved them and they loved her.’