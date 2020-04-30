The MOJO show will go on

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Music lovers can look forward to enjoying another feast of original compositions by Argyll artists.

Organisers of the unique and brilliant MOJO festival have assured the public the show will be staged when the time is right.

The fourth MOJO festival was due to be held at Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 17, but plans have been interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The event’s founder, Dan Sloan-Griffiths, told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘I want to say with confidence MOJO will go ahead. Maybe not in our usual slot in October, but perhaps next spring – or as soon as suitable after that.’

And there is still time for Argyll bands or artists to be part of the exciting line-up.

All genres of music are welcomed, from rap to rock, pop, traditional and funk and everything in between and soloists and all sizes of bands will be considered.

The basic critera are:

Your music must be original – no covers

You can perform a 30-40 minute set of your own music

You are from, or have strong connections with, Argyll

You or your band are aged 16 and over

To apply, musicians are asked to send a short description of their music accompanied with a demo – video, EP, Soundcloud, Youtube, are all accepted – to the MOJO Argyll Facebook page. Previous MOJO artists can re-apply, provided it is with new material.

Dan added: ‘The show must go on. It is important for us to support original musicians and fans, particularly now to give people some music to look forward to.

‘Keep positive, be creative and let’s hear your music.’

MOJO is a non-charitable, non-funded and not-for-profit volunteer venture. All proceeds from the bar and ticket sales, once show costs are deducted, are split between the evening’s performers.

For more information visit the Facebook page or call Dan on 01546 602429.