Rise in traffic prompts fresh virus warning

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Car and bus use across Scotland is on the rise which has led to a warning that the coronavirus has not gone away and restrictions must be observed.

Some town and city roads have seen traffic up 10 per cent on the week before, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told a press briefing in Edinburgh this lunchtime.

The number of people using concessionary bus travel has also risen by one sixth in some places, while cab traffic was up around five per cent, she said.

Mrs Sturgeon urged people to think about what had changed.

‘Right now, you are a little bit more active than you might have been at the start of lockdown and you have to ask yourself why that is the case,’ she said.

‘Was your journey really essential? You might think it is only you making an extra journey and that it’s only one trip. You might well feel you deserve it after weeks of restraint, believe me, I really understand all of that.

‘But all of it adds up and the fact remains if everybody starts easing off the virus will quickly take off again and have devastating consequences for all of us.

‘I know this is a long haul. I know people want to travel a bit more, I know children want to spend more time outside. I absolutely know that every grandparent watching this right now is desperate to see and to hug their grandchildren, but our progress against this virus is too fragile for us to let up.’

She said Scotland had made ‘real and positive’ progress by people sticking to the restrictions, but that could be undone if people move around more and send the infection rate rising again.

She said Germany had seen an increase in infection rates having slightly ‘eased-up’ on restrictions recently.

‘The progress we have made is real and it is significant but it is still very fragile. The margins we have for ensuring the virus doesn’t take off again are really tight,’ said the First Minister.

‘That means we must be very cautious at this stage, that’s why it is so important that every one sticks with the restrictions.

‘In recent weeks, all of you have been absolutely superb at doing that and I will never be able to tell you how grateful I am. You are the reason the NHS has not been overwhelmed as I really feared a few weeks ago that it might be.’