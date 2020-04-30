A parade of thanks for NHS in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The coronavirus crisis is far from past, and this evening as we demonstrate our gratitude to the NHS and other key workers for looking after us, something a wee bit different will be happening in Lochgilphead.

While you are out there – socially distant and safe – rattling your pots and playing your musical instruments at 8pm, local firms will team up for a socially-distanced parade of vehicles through the town and up to Mid Argyll Hospital.

Look and listen out for flashing lights, sounding horns and an impressive array of machinery from West Coast Motors, Mellex, Coille Haulage other local companies.

At the hospital, it is hoped that some of the staff will be able to spare a minute or two to come out and receive this gesture of thanks.

And we welcome your photos and videos as people recognise key workers each Thursday at 8pm.