Lockdown quiz for Argyll and Bute MSP

Questions about the coronavirus and when the lockdown might end are to be tackled by the MSP for Argyll and Bute tomorrow night.

Michael Russell, for the SNP, is holding his first ever Facebook Live Q&A at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 30.

So far, in the region of 20 questions have been submitted and Mr Russell has pledged to try to address as many as he can before Clap for Carers at 8pm.

If there is not time to address all the questions, he has pledged to feature it in the next session as part of a regular programme of live Q&A’s.

Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic has been top of the agenda of the inbox so far.

The MSP still wants to hear from anyone who lives in Argyll and Bute who has a question. It should be submitted in advance to keir.low@parliament.scot

You can watch the Q&A Live on Michael’s Facebook page by going to https://www.facebook.com/michaelrussellsnp/

Video updates from Mr Russell can be viewed on his website at

http://www.michaelrussellmsp.scot/video-updates/