Hotel gets ‘morale boosting’ awards win

A family-run hotel on the Argyll coast has had something to cheer after scooping two awards.

The four-star Loch Melfort Hotel at Arduaine, run by Calum and Rachel Ross, has been recognised at the virtual Scottish Hotel Awards.

The hotel, set in 17 acres of gardens and beaches, won a national award for Small Country Hotel of the Year and received a special commendation for industry leadership.

Scottish Hotel of the Year was named as The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links at Port Ellen on Islay, which is also the national Golf Hotel of the Year 2020.

The prizes were announced in a live Facebook ceremony on Sunday, April 26, after the cancellation of the annual gala awards dinner planned for the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh.

Mr and Mrs Ross said: ‘At this really difficult time, it is a fantastic morale boost to receive these two awards on behalf of our hotel and team.

‘We are proud to work with and for the Scottish hospitality industry and hope we can all come out of the other side of this difficult time stronger together.’

The awards aim to recognise and raise standards for the Scottish hospitality industry and were developed to help those looking for accommodation in Scotland, by highlighting excellence and outstanding character.

The pet-friendly hotel won four awards in 2019 and boasts island views, a bistro, a fine dining restaurant and sea-view bedrooms.