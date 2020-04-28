Online scam warning for Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Businesses across Argyll and Bute are being warned about being scammed.

The council has said there are a ‘variety’ of scams circulating online and have appealed to local firms to be ‘vigilant,’ particularly around emails.

Hundreds of firms across the area are waiting on grant decisions from the council as it oversees a Scottish Government grant scheme providing businesses with grants of between £10,000 and £25,000.

But the council has now issued a reminder that at no point would it send firms an email requesting bank details, nor would it ask businesses to click on links.

A spokesperson said: ‘Unfortunately, at this time, there are a variety of email and internet scams circulating.

‘Please be vigilant. If you receive an email about any of the business support schemes, that you think may be a scam, please forward it to ndr@argyll-bute.gov.uk. We will be able to verify if the email is genuine or not.’

The council added: ‘If you have applied for business support during the COVID 19 pandemic, please note there is a clear process for notification.

‘You will receive an email from Argyll and Bute Council telling you if your application has been successful or unsuccessful.

‘If you have been successful, you will receive an automatic payment within three to five working days. Payment will be made directly to the bank details, submitted in your application, by BACS.’

It advised that people wishing to get more information on avoiding scams, should visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/trading-standards/scams