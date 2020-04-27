Your Pictures – April 24, 2020
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The popular mini kelpie sculptures outside the Scottish Canals offices appear forlorn in the COVID-19 lockdown.
One wonders if they miss the buzz of tourists snapping selfies on their mobile phones, children stretching to pet them or Ardrishaig’s gulls using them as a handy perch while scanning for tasty morsels dropped by visitors to the adjacent Steamer Terminal cafe.
Thanks to regular contributor Chery Ratcliffe-Nye for this week’s photograph.
PIC:
no_a17YourPictures01_Cheryl