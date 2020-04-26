National Theatre announces new digital programming

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The National Theatre has announced the next two productions to be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7pm.

The screenings are part of National Theatre at Home; the new initiative to bring content to the public accessed from their homes during coronavirus.

Productions announced today include the NT Live broadcast of Danny Boyle’s production of Frankenstein filmed at the National Theatre in 2011, which sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. The two versions will be shown across two nights on Thursday April 30 and Friday May 1.

Simon Godwin’s sell-out production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra featuring the Evening Standard Theatre award-winning performances by Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as the famous lovers will be streamed on Thursda, May 7.

Both productions will be free to stream, premiering at 7pm and then available on demand for seven days. Further productions to be streamed as part of National Theatre at Home will be announced soon.

The National Theatre at Home Quiz has also been launched, to be played from home featuring familiar faces from the world of stage and screen as the quizmasters. Each quiz will include rounds of five questions on a wide variety of topics.

On the final Monday of each month people will be able join the virtual quiz directly from their homes via the NT’s YouTube channel and Facebook page live at 7pm. Quizmasters include Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville, and Sir Ian McKellen, asking questions on topics including history, sport, nature, and of course, the National Theatre.

National Theatre at Home launched earlier this month in response to theatre and cinema closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first stream was the award-winning production of One Man Two Guvnors which received over 2.5 million views across the seven days it was available online.