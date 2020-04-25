Mid Argyll Show cancelled due to coronavirus rules
The organisers of the popular Mid Argyll Agricultural Show have announced that the 2020 event will not be held.
In a statement, Mid Argyll Agricultural Society committee said: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Mid Argyll Show 2020 has now been cancelled, due to the current situation with COVID-19.
It will come as no surprise to you, but with the recent government advice surrounding mass gatherings and social distancing, we felt that there was no other option.
The 2020 event – a spectacular showcase for rural life in Mid Argyll – would have been the 123rd Mid Argyll Show and had been scheduled for Saturday August 8 at the Kilmory showfield.
The committee statement ended: ‘Best wishes and stay safe. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday August 14, 2021.’