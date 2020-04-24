Mid Argyll community delivers on NHS protective equipment

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An acrylics firm which has rapidly turned to making protective visors for NHS staff has pledged to keep going – and step up production if necessary.

And sewing bachines up and down Mid Argyll hav been in overdrive as volunteers make protective clothing, or ‘scrubs’ for health and care staff.

Lochgilphead-based Midton has produced 5,500 face shields for local hospitals, care homes, key workers and charities, all within two weeks.

Midton director Graham Ramsay explained: ‘It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.

‘We want to continue to help where needed. We can’t just watch it unfold on the news, we need to help. If we can get more funding our plan is to make 20,000 a month free of charge.

The company has also offered its skills and machinery to help with ventilators, but has yet to be given the go-ahead by the authorities.

Another group turning its hand to making protective equipment this week handed over the first batch of 70 ‘scrubs’ to Mid Argyll Hospital.

Founder and co-ordinator of ‘Let’s get Scrubbing for our Mid Argyll NHS’ Nikki Thompson said: ‘What began as a tentative enquiry to find a few people willing to sew for local nurses, has escalated into a production line of around 90 home sewers in less than two weeks.

‘They have risen to the challenge to provide our nursing staff with bright, cheery outfits for the weeks ahead.’

Mary-Anne Douglas, senior charge nurse, Adult Acute Services at Mid Argyll Hospital, said: ‘We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone for the amazing effort and care that has gone into the making of these scrubs.

‘The effort has been fantastic and is greatly appreciated and we now have plenty scrubs for staff. This is what makes our jobs so worthwhile and we as health and social care professionals are humbled by our community’s generosity.’