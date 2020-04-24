Inveraray delivers for young and old

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray Community Council volunteer group is hard at work providing help to people during the coronavirus crisis.

Over Easter the group prepared and delivered 50 tasty and nutritious lunches for older residents of Inveraray.

The soup was made and donated by Andrew Mclugash of Samphire restaurant and the sandwiches by Aly Stewart and Linda Divers of Inveraray Community Council. Delicious cakes were baked by Jenny MacKillop and fruit donated by by the community council’s Jacqui MacDonald.

Community council convener Linda Divers said: ‘Thanks to everyone who has contributed, including Andrew Stewart, who helped with deliveries and Al Rodden who was with me delivering using the community minibus.

‘Apologies if we missed anyone for lunches, but we will hopefully be doing it again soon.’

The Royal Burgh’s younger residents were not forgotten as around 80 Easter eggs for primary school-age children were gifted by the community council.

There are also plans to encourage youngsters to paint pictures of rainbows and put them on the fence outside Inveraray Community Hall, with a prize for the brightest and best.

For more information on Inveraray Community Council volunteer group, contact Linda on 07388 165366 or Aly on 07717 885404.

Jacqui MacDonald and Al Rodden preparing the lunches for delivery. no_a17Inveraraysupportgroup03