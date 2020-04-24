Coronavirus – the Argyll and Bute response

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership has provided the following update on the local response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

To meet the ongoing COVID-19 challenge we are holding daily multi-disciplinary resilience meetings to ensure our resources and staffing is directed to where it is needed.

Our local hospitals, including Mid Argyll Hospital, have also implemented the appropriate planning and preparation required to ensure we can maximise the number of beds available locally.

We have also invested significant resources to reduce our delayed discharges even more to further free up beds across our hospitals.

We would also like to thank our local communities for the support they have shown to our health and social care staff during what is a difficult time for everyone and we would also like to thank our staff for everything they are doing for their local communities as well.

The safety of our staff is a priority for the organisation and our stock levels of personal protective equipment are being reviewed on a daily basis to ensure there are appropriate levels of stock available to meet demand.

Finally, we recognise this is a really worrying time for communities. please be assured your health and welfare is at the heart of all of our COVID-19 planning. Please do everything to keep yourself safe and follow Scottish Government guidance on social distancing and know how to minimise the risks to you and your family.