‘Stay local’ warning as rescued walkers fined under COVID-19 laws

A major multi-agency search and rescue operation was sparked on Monday April 20 when police received reports two people had been cut off by the rising tide at an unknown location in Cowal.

After being rescued from the Kyles of Bute, they were fined under laws restricting the unnecessary movement of people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Reports arrived at around 9pm on Monday April 20 that two people were stranded on a rock somewhere on the Argyll coastline after going for a walk.

Cowal police officers were joined by roads policing colleagues, the Air Support Unit and the Coastguard.

The only information available to the emergency services was that the pair had driven for around 20 minutes from Dunoon before going for a walk.

Coastguard rescue teams from Dunoon, Kames and Greenock were called out, along with a senior coastal officer and the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick. RNLI lifeboats from Helensburgh, Largs and Tighnabruaich were launched.

Teams searched various locations around the Cowal coast for the pair before their car and tent was found in Colintraive.

The Coastguard helicopter found the casualties and they were brought ashore by police at around 11pm.

Police Scotland later confirmed the rescued pair, a woman aged 26 and a 32-year-old man, were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching COVID-19 legislation. The standard fine is £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 28 days.

Police Sergeant David Hardie said: ‘This was a large scale rescue operation. Thankfully the people were found safe and well, however, this incident should be a reminder to everyone government guidance around essential travel should be obeyed to protect yourself and the emergency services at this challenging time.’

A spokesman for HM Coastguard added: ‘During the COVID-19 pandemic, we urge people to follow government advice and guidelines at all times. Stretch your legs locally but don’t stretch our resources and don’t travel to the coast.’

He added: ‘We have a duty of care to our frontline responders around COVID-19 and continually review our protocols together with our search and rescue partners to protect them, while ensuring we still respond to emergencies at sea and at the coast.’