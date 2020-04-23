Plea to dog owners as sheep attacked in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Scotland’s farming union has once again appealed for dog walkers to keep their dogs on a lead when near livestock.

The call comes as police reported two recent attacks on sheep in Mid Argyll and Kintyre, just a week apart.

The first happened between 7.30pm and 9pm on Monday April 13, in a field near Auchnasavil Farm, Carradale, when a dog attacked and injured sheep resulting in eight animals being killed and two others injured.

Then, on Monday April 20, between 6.15pm and 7.30pm, a dog attacked and injured sheep resulting in one lamb being injured in a field near Ardfern.

Gemma Cooper, NFU Scotland’s head of policy team, said: ‘It is important for the public to understand farming activities are food production and these must continue during Covid-19. NFU Scotland is asking the public to ensure their behaviour does not make farming activities any more difficult than it already is in these unprecedented times.’

Police are investigating and ask for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.