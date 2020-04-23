Meaty new website to inspire consumers during lockdown

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A new website packed with recipes to make during lockdown has been launched by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

The innovative design of The Scotch Kitchen website www.scotchkitchen.com provides consumers with exceptional content.

As well as more than 100 recipes and tips on cooking Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork, the site will host practical ‘how to’ video content for family meals and feature easier navigation options and a seamless experience across multiple devices.

Designed to be a one-stop-shop for all Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork recipes, the website also has carries messages including important health, nutrition, animal welfare and sustainability.

The site has a range of searchable sections including ‘Beef, Lamb or Pork’, ‘Cuts’, ‘Preparation Time’,’Season’ and ‘Meal Type’ to find recipes. There is also information on meals suitable for special occasions including Burns Night, Easter and Christmas.

Retailers stocking Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork, as well as members of Quality Meat Scotland’s Scotch Butchers Club and Scotch Beef Club, are also listed on the site.

Lesley Cameron, Director of Marketing and Communications with QMS, said that with consumers cooking more at home from scratch as a result of movement restrictions, it is the perfect time to launch the revamped website.

‘The new look website has been designed with quick and easy cooking in mind and promotes the exceptional quality and taste which our brands are world renowned for,’ said Mrs Cameron.

‘As well as including our popular tried and tested recipes, the site houses more high quality video content to guide consumers step-by-step through recipes, in the hope they will add these to their weekly cooking repertoire.

‘With a lively, loyal social media community of more than 50,000 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, it’s hoped the site’s re-launch will also encourage greater social engagement, with options to recommend, review and share our fantastic recipes.’

Fans of the Scotch Kitchen can also share their latest culinary delights with others via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ScotchKitchen.