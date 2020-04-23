Announcements April 24, 2020

BIRTHS

JOHNSON – PATON – Paul and Lesley are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter Sophia Elizabeth Johnson, on April 14, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow. A lovely granddaughter for Kenny and Maureen Johnson, Campbeltown and a second grandchild for Derek and Janice Paton, Derby.

GOLDEN WEDDING

CASCI – JOHNSTONE – Garry and Neilina were married at the Baptist Church, Lochgilphead on April 29, 1970, by the Rev. Sandy Greig.

DEATHS

BAIRD – On April 17, 2020, peacefully at home, George Baird, former Tarbert Coastguard, in his 83rd year, beloved husband of the late Dorothy and much loved father of Gary, Joanne, Neil and Brian and a dearly loved grandfather. Funeral service and interment were held at Carrick Cemetery on April 23. With special thanks to doctors and staff at Tarbert Surgery, Carr Gomm Carers and Marie Curie, for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting service and Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services.

HAMILTON – Peacefully at Kincaid House Care Home, Greenock, on April 22, 2020, Eleanor Hamilton, in her 84th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie Hamilton, much loved mother of Jim, Anne and Donald, mother-in-law to Robert and Valerie, Granny to Scott and Lauren and loving sister of the late Jimmy Wilson, sister-in-law to Eva, auntie to Thomas. Funeral service private in line with current Government guidelines.

KIDD – James Ronald (Ronnie). Suddenly and peacefully at St. John’s Hospital on April 15, 2020 aged 86. Devoted husband to Christine (Robertson). Proud Dad to Lorna, Alyson, Fiona, Gavin and Fraser. Wonderful father-in-law, Granpa to fifteen and Great-Granpa to Lexie. Loyal friend to many. Former Civil Engineer who worked for the local authorities in Lochgilphead and Livingston. Keen gardener who walked some of Scotland’s finest fairways sharing a tale or two along the way. Will be sorely missed. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private.

MCCOLL – On April 17, 2020, peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley, after a short illness, Robert (Bobby) Noel McColl, aged 80 years, beloved husband of the late Flora MacArthur and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and dear friend of many. Private funeral service and interment took place at Carrick Cemetery.

MCFADYEN – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on April 19, 2020, Charles McFadyen (Twinkle Toes) in his 87th year, 88 Roading, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Neil and Susie McFadyen, loving brother of the late Catherine and Janet, devoted uncle to Atholl, Morven and Ulva, will be sadly missed by his many friends. Funeral service private in line with current Government guidelines.

MCGLYNN – Peacefully at Camilla House Care Home on April 11, 2020, John, aged 84 years. Elder son of the late John and Nathie, Tarbert, beloved husband of Janette, much loved dad of John, Stewart and the late Robbie, much respected father-in-law of Emma and Joo Hyun and much loved Grampa, brother and uncle. Sadly missed by all.

SINCLAIR – Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 20, 2020, Sheila Sinclair, née Ferguson, in her 88th year, of 7 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead.Beloved wife of the late Nicol Sinclair. Much loved mother of Lilia, Peter, Anita, Duncan, Nicol and Fergus. Adored granny to her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of the late Betty and Hugh Ferguson. A loving aunt, great-aunt and cousin to all the family. A good friend and neighbour to many. A private family service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

SHAW – Peacefully at her home, 12 Brodie Crescent, on April 15, 2020, Margaret Isabella Shaw, aged 81 years. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Mary Shaw. Dearly loved sister of Molly, Robert ( Bobby), John, Donald, Ellen and the late Neil. A much loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Margaret will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

COCKERLINE – Norma and family would like to give our heartfelt thanks to all the people who cared for Maurice over the past months. Staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital with special thanks to Dr. Phillips, Dr. Strain and Allison; paramedics and district nurses; all the people who sent cards and messages; the special family who were there 24/7; Fiona, Roddy and Cameron for the service that was so special and personal, you will always be remembered. Thank you.

FERGUSON – Duncan, Jan, Craig and Ross, would like to thank everyone, for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss of Archie. Special thanks to all staff at Tarbert Surgery, Mid Argyll Hospital Knapdale Ward, including Dr J Calder and Glenaray Ward, Carr Gomm Carers, home helps Naomi and Tanya, Ailsa and many kind neighbours at Glenfield, his good friend Harry Landsborough, Archie Black, Ann and James Johnson, Mhairi Jackson, Don Murray, and John Robertson, for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for his kind words and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Council staff at cemetery and all the Tarbert people who lined the route which the cortege made on its way to the cemetery. Thanks also to the many friends who expressed their condolences on All Things Tarbert.

IN MEMORIAMS

GILCHRIST – Treasured memories of Agnes Jane, who passed away April 25, 2017. A much loved mother and mother-in-law.

Always in on our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

– George and Bettina.

MACKAY – In loving memory of my son Derek, who died April 18, 2019.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of my dad, Malcolm Roberston, died April 21, 1994.

Always in my thoughts.

– Your daughter Kelly-Anne.