Announcements – April 17, 2020

GOLDEN WEDDING

WILSON – MILLOY – Jim and Mary were married at Kilcalmonell Church, Clachan on April 17, 1970 by the late Rev. A. Lawson.

DEATHS

FERGUSON – On April 3, 2020, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, Archibald Black Ferguson (Archie) aged 65 years, beloved son of the late James and Jean Ferguson, much loved brother of Duncan, dear brother-in-law of Jan and dearly loved uncle of Craig and Ross. Interment took place at Tarbert Cemetery on April 15. With grateful thanks to doctors and staff at Mid Argyll Hospital for the kind care and attention received, Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting service and Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services.

MACLEAN – Niall Iain, aged 91 years, died peacefully on April 8, 2020, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, after a short illness, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, sadly missed. A private family committal will take place at Glen Shira Cemetery. With grateful thanks to doctors and nursing staff, for their loving kindness and unfailing attention.

MCPHEE – Peacefully at home, Killellan Lodge, Campbeltown, on April 11, 2020, Duncan Gilchrist McPhee, in his 84th year, dearly beloved husband of Betty MacKay, much loved father of James and Elizabeth, father-in-law of Donna and Keith and loving Papa of Liam, Christopher, Jade, Chloe and Kyle. Funeral service private in line with current Government guidelines.

STALKER – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on April 9, 2020, David McShannon Stalker, in his 94th year, dearly loved husband of the late Isabella McGown, much loved brother of Helen and the late Margaret, a loving uncle and a good friend to many. Funeral private.

TAYLOR – Euphemia (Euphie) Blair Taylor (née MacFarlane), who died peacefully with her family around her on March 24, 2020

THOMSON – Peacefully at home, after an illness borne bravely, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Hector Bruce Thomson, aged 75 years, of The Anchorage, Ardpatrick by Tarbert. Beloved husband of Elaine and of the late Betty; cherished father of Graeme, Andrew and Suzanne, and dear step father of Gaener and Karen. A much respected father-in-law of Amanda, Tara, Gavin and Fraser. Dearly loved grandfather of Kristofer, Scott, Shaun, Calum, Erin and Eadie, and proud great-grandfather of Mia. A dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family. In line with current regulations, a private funeral service will be held at Carrick Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

JOHNSON – Jean, Irene, James, Jane and Brogan and their families would like to thank everyone for their love and support, the many calls and cards following their recent loss of Gordon. Also thanks to funeral directors William T. Fraser and Allan Dunbar for the very comforting service held in Inverness on April 2.

IN MEMORIAMS

GROGAN – Andy passed away April 17, 2016.

You walk beside us every day

Still loved still missed

Forever in our hearts.

– Kathleen and family xx

MAXWELL – In loving memory of Bunty, who sadly passed away April 17, 2013.

Always in our thoughts.

– Tom and family.

MCLEAN – Hector, April 16, 2015. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who is sorely missed every day and forever in our thoughts.

– From Ann and family.

MCSPORRAN – In loving memory of Alastair, who died on April 17, 2012.

Those we love don’t go away

But walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved and missed and very dear.

– Ann and family.