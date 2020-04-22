‘Good headway’ at A83 landslide site

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Work is progressing well at the site of January’s landslide below the Rest and be Thankful, that traffic lights could be removed by Monday April 26.

Work is almost finished on a ‘catch pit’, excavated at the bottom of the slope and designed to hold up to 1,000 tonnes of debris – which will allow both lanes of the A83 trunk road to be opened for the first time since the landslide near Artgarten on January 30.

Work to repair and reinforce the forestry road on the hillside above, which will not have an impact on the A83, is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) planning manager John Hair said: ‘We’ve been making really good headway with this work, thanks largely to our contractors GeoRope which has been doing a great job and has been working seven days a week to stabilise the hillside.

‘The catch pit has been properly excavated and the sides are almost completely secured. All that remains to be done is to add the last earthen barrier between the pit and the road, which will help stop any debris that might come down the hill in the event of any future extreme weather events.

‘The forest road will be longer-term work, but we have nearly finished the first of eight sections. It takes us about a week to strengthen and secure each section – installing the micro-piling, the concrete beam and shotcreting the downhill slope – so hopefully by the end of June we’ll be able to walk away from a job well done.’

Since the January landslide, FLS has amended its forest road inspection procedures and is developing climate change adaptation measures to mitigate such risks in future.