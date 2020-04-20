Pandemic fails to stop vital MS Centre support

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

MS Centre Argyll closed its doors last month as the coronavirus outbreak began – but a move online has had unexpected benefits.

As the Lochgilphead therapy centre temporarily closed in line with government guidelines, staff set up a new online activities Facebook page to offer a structured day following the usual centre timetable.

And the online sessions have proved a big hit with the wider community.

Karen added: ‘We have been delighted to now support people we didn’t before.’

The centre’s outreach worker Claire Cameron is offering online family activities and competitions and has helped deliver more than 100 care packages to people self isolating.

‘It’s been lovely seeing the joy on people’s faces when delivering soup and cake. People are so grateful and touched we are thinking of them,’ said Claire.

Living with a long-term chronic pain condition can be isolating and debilitating at the best of times, never mind during a pandemic.

Naomi from Ardrishaig attends the MS Centre and welcomes the ongoing support. ‘Moving the service online has created a network enabling us to connect daily with our friends, keep our minds and bodies moving and ensure none of us feels alone,’ she said. ‘It was a relief to hear the team was bringing precious needed supplies, things to lift us and making up nutritional diet-specific smoothies that have aided my recovery after showing symptoms.’

Another service user, Margaret from Inveraray, said: ‘It is good to know we can still exercise together, just in different homes. ‘

Fitness coach Jacqui Barker, Pilates instructor Leone Shaw Tulloch and Sam Ford teaching Zumba have all been delivering online sessions. Jacqui said: ‘Online access has been a great tool to allow everyone to connect with each other. I feel privileged to be able to help the MS Centre.’

Karen concluded: ‘I am grateful for the support from my staff team and our class instructors who have enabled us to reach out to our members via daily calls, text messages and online chats, virtual classes and workshop sessions. I have even made You Tube videos teaching self massage and cookery classes – never thought I would be doing that!’

‘Thanks to everyone helping us by making soup and baking and identifying those who may need a little extra support.

‘We are looking forward to opening our doors again, but I hope we won’t be bulging at the seams!’