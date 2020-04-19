Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 17, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A Fyne chance?

Such is the all-consuming impact of the coronavirus pandemic and response on all our lives, it is something of a relief to report something away from the subject.

The relatively new owner of Inveraray Pier wants to encourage community involvement, but people will need to raise money if they choose to get involved. A community buy-out was, in fact, an option mooted in the bad old days, but negotiations proved difficult at that time.

With a new spirit of openness, this has to be an opportunity worth grasping. Inveraray has pretty well lost its connection with Loch Fyne since the pier has been out of bounds. To have full control over the pier is something townsfolk have dreamt of for years. Now, with enterprise, hard work and co-operation, it seems like it is a distinct possibility.

A stitch in time

A pat on the back to all the volunteer stitchers – ‘sewers’ doesn’t look quite right written down – out there working hard to provide protective equipment and clothing for health workers. It’s a pity it is necessary, but it has served to bring people together.