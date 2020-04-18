Police report – April 17, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Speeding and drugs

At around 5.30pm on Wednesday April 8, a vehicle was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit on the A816 near Kilmartin. The vehicle and driver, a 28-year-old man, were searched and the man was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis. He was then arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test and subsequently a blood sample was taken for analysis. The man was issued with a £100 fixed penalty ticket with three penalty points in relating to the speeding offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal when the blood analysis is completed.

Exceeded limit

About 6.20pm on Friday April 10, on the A816 near Bridgend, Lochgilphead, a motorist was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a woman aged 26, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle seized

A car was stopped by police officers on the A83 at Inveraray for a routine check at 6.40pm on Friday April 10. Checks revealed there was no insurance covering the vehicle and the driver, a man, aged 25, was charged with the offence and the vehicle seized. The man was issued with a £300 fixed penalty ticket and six penalty points.

Sheep stolen

Around Wednesday April 1, 57 sheep were stolen from land at Cumlodden Estate, Furnace. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.