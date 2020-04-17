Mid Argyll scrubs up for NHS

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Community spirit in Mid Argyll and Tarbert is being galvanised into action by the COVID-19 crisis.

In recent weeks this newspaper has highlighted the efforts of many companies, individuals and groups working to support each other and plug gaps in protective equipment provision.

That spirit of togetherness is shining through in a group of around 70 volunteers – and counting – spending time in their homes making protective scrubs for health and care workers in Mid Argyll.

Ardrishaig woman Nikki Thompson explained her motivation for starting the group: ‘I have a friend on Shetland who talked about the Shetland community rallying round to make scrubs for the NHS. I thought it was fantastic and that we could do something similar in Mid Argyll.’

She continued: ‘But, coupled to that, I have a lot to thank the NHS for. They extended my husband’s life by many years after he was diagnosed with leukaemia. I have never forgotten the care and attention he received.

‘Between the two things I thought I would have a go and see what response I would get.’

Within a short space of time of setting up a Facebook page ‘Let’s get scrubbing for our Mid Argyll NHS’, word spread and volunteers were coming forward from Cairndow to Ardfern – and Nikki needed help.

To co-ordinate the stitchers in each area, team leaders were nominated to organise materials, patterns and delivery/collection.

Initial problems sourcing patterns were eased with the help of MacLeod Construction’s printers and production is now in full swing.

‘We’ve had a lot of help from local businesses with supplying fabric, helping with printing and transport. If I need anything picked up or dropped off, West Coast Motors has offered to help, as has MacLeod Construction.

The operation has mushroomed and Nikki made it clear: ‘I couldn’t do it without the team leaders.’

She added: ‘Isn’t it great how our wee community is pulling together? It never fails to amaze me how wonderful people are.

‘In a short space of time we have developed an ever-growing team of volunteers willing to sew, cut out patterns and supply fabrics. So many talented people.’

After they are professionally laundered, there are plans to make the first delivery of scrubs to Mid Argyll Hospital within the next few days.

An important aspect of the group is compliance with guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic and volunteers are urged to keep safe and comply with government rules.

Nikki stressed: ‘Under no circumstances should anyone approach the hospital with parcels. We don’t want to go there and they don’t want us there.’

For all you non-sewers out there, you can still help.

Donations of fabric such as duvet covers (to withstand a 60 degree wash cycle), thread and elastic are welcome and a Just Giving page has been set up to help buy materials.