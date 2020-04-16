Lockdown support available all over the region
Community volunteer support groups can offer help to people during the coronavirus ‘lockdown’.
Many offer services including shopping delivery, help with picking up prescriptions or just a friendly voice on the phone.
Achnamara
Achnamara volunteer group
For more information contact Ailsa Raeburn (01546 850335) or Alka Foster (01546 850242).
Craignish
Craignish coronavirus local co-ordination group
More information: Craignish Community Facebook page. Community councillors’ contact details can be found on the Craignish Community Council website.
Crinan
Crinan and Bellanoch volunteer support group
More information: Crinan Community Facebook page or contact Iain Ritchie (07980 542491).
Furnace
Furnace SCIO support network
More information: Available to Furnace and Minard residents. Contact Lynda on 07799 622927.
Inveraray
Inveraray Community Council volunteer group
More information: Contact Linda on 07388 165366 or Aly on 07717 885404.
Kilmichael and Kilmartin
Dunadd Community Council volunteer group
More information: Visit www.dunaddcc.org or contact the key co-ordinators – Kilmartin, Jim Malcolm (01546 510540 or jgmalcolm@btinternet.com); Ford, Amber Crowley (01546 810328 or amber_crowley@outlook.com); Slockavullin, Sue Maclean (01546 510297 or sue.maclean10@googlemail.com); Kilmartin, David Smart (07758 130576 or david@dwsassoc.com)
Mid Argyll-wide
Mid Argyll Coronavirus Support Group
More information: Mid Argyll Coronavirus Support Group Facebook page.
Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers
More information: Now free collection/delivery of shopping, prescriptions – Catherine Kennedy (01546 603564)
Minard
Minard Good Neighbours
More information: Visit the minard.org.uk website or contact Brian and Becs Barker (01546 886273); Liz Feeney (01546 886276); or Margaret Moncur (01546 886252).
Tarbert
Team Tarbert
More information: Team Tarbert Facebook page. Contact Fiona McTaggart (07717 325628); Ailsa Laing (07748 641412); Johnathan Arnott (01880 820341); Anne MacArthur (07484 928026); Alice Kilbride (07488 293523); Bea McAllister (01880 820061); or Izzy McGarrie (07776 349788).
Tayvallich
Tayvallich volunteer phone tree
More information: Kirsten Logue, email kjlogue@hotmail.co.uk
If your group has been missed, let us know by emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk, via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page or by calling 01546 602345.