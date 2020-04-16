Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 10, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Shining example

As we have highlighted in the paper over the past few weeks, the response of the public in the coronavirus crisis has been superb.

People generally have abided by government advice to stay at home. The impact on many local businesses is likely to be significant though. Even the firms still operating are finding it tough in the present circumstances.

Some have adapted and Midton is the shining example in Mid Argyll. Congratulations to everyone involved at the company and everyone who has worked in partnership with Midton.

Look out for a more in-depth story about the people working hard to make scrubs to protect health and care staff in our next edition.

Tarbert community

The community spirit in Tarbert is well known and in many ways Team Tarbert is simply an extension of that. But it takes real energy to get a group like this off the ground. Well done to Fiona and everyone involved in this fantastic project.

And – as if Tarbert didn’t have enough going for it – there’s Shaun Elliot. What an inspiration this man is.

Stay safe everyone.