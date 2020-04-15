Virus ‘claims more lives’ than thought

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Nearly 1,000 people in Scotland may have lost their lives to the coronavirus, a news conference has been told this lunchtime.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Scotland up to the week April 6-12 was 566, the government said on Easter Sunday.

Those figures include those where a positive test was carried out for the virus.

But new weekly death rates published today, which include deaths where doctors believe COVID-19 is ‘presumed, suspected or a contributory factor’ has added nearly 400 to the total.

It would mean the potential number of deaths in Scotland as of Sunday was closer to 1,000 at 962.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the news conference: ‘The total number of registered deaths linked to the virus confirmed and presumed was 962. A total of 608 of those deaths were registered in the seven days up to April 12.

‘I am acutely aware that this information is really very hard to hear and it is also very hard to report on.

‘These numbers are higher than anybody would ever want to think about but we do need fuller information to understand the toll this virus is having, how and where it is progressing and to inform what we do next.’

She said the higher weekly figures provided a ‘more accurate’ understanding of the impact of the virus.

Over the last 24 hours in Scotland, 390 more people tested positive for the virus bringing the total to 6,748.

Of those, 1,748 patients are in hospital with either suspected or confirmed coronavirus which is down 53.

A total of 195 patients are in intensive care – a decrease of one.

Overnight, a further 84 deaths of patients in Scotland have been registered, the First Minister said.

Figures from National Records Scotland showed that 62 per cent of deaths occurred in hospitals, 24 per cent (1 in 4) in care homes and 1 in 10 in the home or ‘other settings’.

Seventy per cent of all deaths were in people aged 75 or over, NRS’ figures show.