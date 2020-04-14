Ach, you’ll be fine…
Anecdotally, some people still seem to be travelling to Argyll from other parts of the UK despite the clear instruction to stay at home.
The selfishness and recklessness of this behaviour cannot be overstressed and this week our artistic contributor Ann Thomas looks back to the campervan exodus which happened just before the lockdown was enforced.
In this take on the situation, the stricken vehicle’s occupants receive little sympathy.
In the real world, anyone stranded on our roads would benefit from a little more help…perhaps.