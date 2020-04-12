Mid Argyll and Tarbert respond to equipment plea
Businesses and individuals around Mid Argyll have responded magnificently to calls for additional personal protective equipment.
Earlier this week Lochgilphead firm Midton completed its first order of 1,000 face shields for the NHS in Argyll.
A campaign to recruit sewers in the manufacture of surgical scrubs and gowns has fast gathered momentum.
More in the next edition of your Argyllshire Advertiser.