Mid Argyll and Tarbert respond to equipment plea

Tarbert Pharmacy staff were delighted to receive a delivery of face shields from Midton earlier this week. From left: Gail MacDonald, Lynne Watt, locum pharmacist Amy and Margaret MacNeill

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Businesses and individuals around Mid Argyll have responded magnificently to calls for additional personal protective equipment.

Earlier this week Lochgilphead firm Midton completed its first order of 1,000 face shields for the NHS in Argyll.

A campaign to recruit sewers in the manufacture of surgical scrubs and gowns has fast gathered momentum.

More in the next edition of your Argyllshire Advertiser.

 

 