Hospital prepares for pandemic

Preparations are being made at Mid Argyll Hospital, in common with other Argyll and Bute facilities, for any increase in coronavirus patient numbers.

Dementia patients from Knapdale Ward deemed clinically fit for discharge are to be temporarily moved to a four-bedroom bungalow in Lochgilphead purpose built for those with enhanced physical care needs.

On Monday this week a spokesman for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) said: ‘We hope the anticipated move will take place sometime this week. To ensure minimal disruption to their care, the current nursing staff will also move with them and will continue to provide high quality person-centred care in the new facility.

‘This move is good news for the patients and their families and will also provide much needed capacity within Mid Argyll Hospital for those who test positive for COVID-19 and subsequently require hospital care.’

Other parts of Mid Argyll Hospital are also being adapted as a precaution to deal with the pandemic.

No figures have been released about the incidence of coronavirus cases in Argyll and Bute. An HSCP statement read: ‘We are following national guidance and due to reasons of patient confidentiality we will not make public where in Highland [health board area] the positive cases are.’