Team Tarbert – here to help

A community group set up in Tarbert as the coronavirus lockdown began has hit the ground running.

Team Tarbert Facebook group is supporting people in practical ways through its network of volunteers but is also there to reduce anxiety with plenty smiles along the way.

It was the brainchild of Fiona MaTaggart who explained: ‘I always had an idea to start such a group, allowing individuals and families to get support when they need it.’

The COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst for its formation and now Team Tarbert is up and running, in partnership with Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust and with help from Tarbert and Skipness Community Council.

Around 85 volunteers, and rising, have made themselves available, while others have offered to help in any way they can from home.

‘Our community is so important in Tarbert,’ said Fiona.

‘In a short space of time we are already providing shopping/newspaper deliveries, mental well-being packs, phone chat service, home activities/DVD/book packs and a Facebook page for the community to keep in touch.

‘I would like to thank Team Tarbert’s army of helpers: the carers for being our voice and relaying information to their clients, to the pharmacy, surgery, school, newsagents, Co-op and all others for supporting our group.

‘To all the many members and businesses who have done so much already and donations we’ve had from so many.

‘We’ve had donations of delivery baskets, milk, gloves, hand soap, hand sanitiser and 300 eggs – all of which we delivered to doorsteps.

‘But most importantly, a massive heartfelt thank you to Team Tarbert’s volunteers. Their commitment, time and kindness is invaluable and has made such a difference in our community.

Team Tarbert volunteer Irene Leckie has been helping a neighbour. ‘I knew the person beforehand,’ she explained, ‘but after this is over, we will know each other really well as friends.’

Tarbert woman Elma McGougan added: ‘They are doing a great job. Anything you need they are there, plus there is always someone to help if they need them. Well done to them all.’

Councillor Anne Horn said: ‘The volunteers are doing an amazing job. It’s great to get a cheery wave and smile. They are doing all the work so we can stay home and stay safe.’

The final word goes to Fiona, who said: ‘Our group is definitely something I would like to remain. It has brought so many people closer and made our community stronger than ever.’

If you need assistance you can contact Team Tarbert either through the group’s Facebook page or call: