OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

Featuring the businesses in Mid Argyll that are open

and able to offer vital products and services to our

community during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Many

of these businesses are working under extreme pressure

to bring quality products and services to the people of

Mid Argyll and beyond. Please remember to exercise

caution when shopping and only shop for essential

supplies. Along with our wonderful NHS staff and carers,

our local food, fuel, news platforms and home supply

businesses are our community champions!

We realise that many more businesses

would love to be open, serving locals

and visitors alike – our deepest empathy

goes out to these businesses and we look

forward to seeing their doors wide open

when this is all over.

Information correct at time of going to press. Check

back here for regularly updated information. This page will run in the Argyllshire Advertiser every week for as long as necessary – printed

information will be updated weekly.

Please feel free to get in touch with us if you

would like to feature your business, or know

a business that should be included. Email

nmurphy@obantimes.co.uk or get in touch

via our Squeak Facebook page on messenger.

Let’s spread the word as much as we can!