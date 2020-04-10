OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Featuring the businesses in Mid Argyll that are open
and able to offer vital products and services to our
community during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Many
of these businesses are working under extreme pressure
to bring quality products and services to the people of
Mid Argyll and beyond. Please remember to exercise
caution when shopping and only shop for essential
supplies. Along with our wonderful NHS staff and carers,
our local food, fuel, news platforms and home supply
businesses are our community champions!
We realise that many more businesses
would love to be open, serving locals
and visitors alike – our deepest empathy
goes out to these businesses and we look
forward to seeing their doors wide open
when this is all over.
Information correct at time of going to press. Check
back here for regularly updated information. This page will run in the Argyllshire Advertiser every week for as long as necessary – printed
information will be updated weekly.
Please feel free to get in touch with us if you
would like to feature your business, or know
a business that should be included. Email
nmurphy@obantimes.co.uk or get in touch
via our Squeak Facebook page on messenger.
Let’s spread the word as much as we can!