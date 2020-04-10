Musical Shaun keeps up Tarbert’s spirits – Live!

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Many people been left frustrated as coronavirus restrictions keep them stuck at home – but not Shaun Elliot.

Tarbert’s Shaun has been self-isolating at his home in the fishing community, but far from moping around Shaun has become an internet sensation.

The 38-year-old music fan is isolating himself because of health issues, but his nightly Shaun Live shows on Facebook have become a must-watch for the people of Tarbert.

Shaun works in the Islay Frigate Hotel and is a hugely popular figure in the village.

One of Shaun’s neighbours said: ‘He is an absolutely fantastic young man and lives by himself. He is a very social guy and loves people.

‘Every night Shaun is there on Facebook live. We all tune in and he plays musical requests for us using his Alexa speaker. Shaun certainly lifts the mood.’

Shaun’s mum Jane said: ‘Facebook is right up his street and this helps keep him going. People have been supportive and hopefully they enjoy it.’

Rangers-daft Shaun – who prefers to be known by his DJ handle ‘Shauny boy Elliot’ – explained: ‘Isolation was getting everyone a bit down so it was my idea to play music on Facebook.’

A big fan of all kinds of music, Shaun’s favourite is the live acts at Tarbert Music Festival.

He added: ‘I need to keep everyone’s spirits up, so that’s why I do it.’

Keep an eye out for Shaun’s live Facebook request shows starting around 7pm each evening.