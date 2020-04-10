Kirsty’s rainbows support Midton effort

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mid Argyll glass artist Kirsty Brady hopes her hanging rainbows will raise a pot of gold to help protect NHS workers.

Kirsty, who runs the Touch of Glass studio from her garden at Kilmichael Glassary, has orders for more than 70 of the rainbows so far and is donating £2 from each sale to a funding appeal launched by her former workplace Midton Acrylics which is making face visors for frontline health workers – see front page story.

Kirsty said: ‘Orders are still coming in for the rainbows and I’m doing my best to send them out as fast as I can to help spread a bit of cheer.

‘When I heard about the good work happening at Midton where I used to work, I wanted to do something to help.

‘They launched an appeal for £2,000 and they have smashed that. Workers have been volunteering to go into the factory to make the visors and get them out to the frontline.’

Kirsty can be contacted by email on info@touch of glass.co.uk

Kirsty Brady with her rainbows of hope. NO-T15-rainbow