EXTRA HELP FROM COMMUNITY HEROES
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
INVERARAY COMMUNITY COUNCIL
Are you in self-isolation?
If you are following government guidelines
and self-isolating due to a new cough or
fever, we have set up a volunteer group
for anyone in Inveraray needing essential
groceries or prescriptions from local shops
or chemist to be picked up and delivered to
your doorstep.
.Call Linda on 07388165366 or Aly on
07717885404. Open to Inveraray residents
only. Payment on delivery please. If you
would like to volunteer to deliver goods
please let us know.
West Coast Motors Deliveries
WEST COAST MOTORS are offering FREE travel
to NHS workers and are also offering a
FREE service for pick up and delivery from
Lochgilphead and Inveraray.
When placing your order with the store, pay
over the phone by card. Let them know that
your order will be collected by West Coast
Motors. Email or phone Robert Mackay on
r.mackay@westcoastmotors.co.uk. Arrange
a 01586 555883 (leave a message with your
number if he’s out) to arrange the pick up
from the shop/chemist. Arrange for yourself
or a volunteer to meet the bus at the bus
stop in your town/village. PLEASE SUPPORT
YOUR LOCAL STORES WHERE POSSIBLE.