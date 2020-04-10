EXTRA HELP FROM COMMUNITY HEROES

INVERARAY COMMUNITY COUNCIL

Are you in self-isolation?

If you are following government guidelines

and self-isolating due to a new cough or

fever, we have set up a volunteer group

for anyone in Inveraray needing essential

groceries or prescriptions from local shops

or chemist to be picked up and delivered to

your doorstep.

.Call Linda on 07388165366 or Aly on

07717885404. Open to Inveraray residents

only. Payment on delivery please. If you

would like to volunteer to deliver goods

please let us know.

West Coast Motors Deliveries

WEST COAST MOTORS are offering FREE travel

to NHS workers and are also offering a

FREE service for pick up and delivery from

Lochgilphead and Inveraray.

When placing your order with the store, pay

over the phone by card. Let them know that

your order will be collected by West Coast

Motors. Email or phone Robert Mackay on

r.mackay@westcoastmotors.co.uk. Arrange

a 01586 555883 (leave a message with your

number if he’s out) to arrange the pick up

from the shop/chemist. Arrange for yourself

or a volunteer to meet the bus at the bus

stop in your town/village. PLEASE SUPPORT

YOUR LOCAL STORES WHERE POSSIBLE.