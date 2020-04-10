Announcements – April 3, 2020

Golden Wedding

Craig – McCallum – At Lorne Street Church Campbeltown, on April 3, 1970, by the Rev James W Hood. Alexander, youngest son of Mr and Mrs Bert Craig 70 Davaar Avenue, to Margaret Ann, youngest daughter of Mr John McCallum and the late Mrs Margaret McCallum, 120 Millknowe, Campbeltown. Present address Glenmhairi Campbeltown.

deathS

McDONALD – Peacefully in the care of his family at home in Brora on April 1, 2020, Alex McDonald, aged 80 years. Formerly of The Chalet, Tarbert. Beloved husband of Moira, much loved dad of Carolyn, Jane and Lindsay and a loving pappy and grand-pappy.

Robertson – Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Home, Ardrishaig, on March 24, 2020, after a long and happy life, Elizabeth Robertson, née Gardner, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late Iain Allan Robertson of Tarbert. A private committal was held at Cardross Crematorium on April 2, 2020.

SMITH – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 17, 2020, James Smith (Jimmy) in his 78th year, Shermore, Witchburn Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Jean Duncan, devoted dad of Duncan and Jane and a loving papa of Ralphy, Catherine, James and Euan. Funeral private.

STEELE – On March 31, 2020, peacefully at home, Marina Steel, aged 65 years, beloved wife of Mike and much loved mother of Gavin, Nicola, David, Kyla and Paul, dear grandmother of Isaac, Jak and Ben, dearly loved and sadly missed by all. A private cremation will take place at Cardross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

THOMSON – Peacefully at home, 16 Barochan Place, Campbeltown, on March 25, 2020, Margaret Merrilees Mcintyre, in her 89th year, dearly beloved wife of the late James Thomson, much loved mum of Stephen and Jean and a loving grandma and great grandma. Funeral private.

WARREN – Peacefully at Ardenlee Care Home, Dunoon, on March 25, 2020, after a short illness, Margret Warren, née Nelson, in her 100th year, of 10 Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig. Beloved sister of the late Mary Coleman and Janet MacIntyre. Dearly loved aunt of Janette, Margaret, David and Ian. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private family funeral service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Wednesday April 1, 2020. Forever in our thoughts.

acknowledgement

CRAIG – Kathryn, Susan, Janet and their families would like to thank all relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of their dad, William (Billy) Craig. Grateful thanks to all staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital, local ambulance crews and to the social care team for all their care and attention given to Dad. Our thanks are also extended to Rev. David Carruthers for a comforting service and to Donald MacDonald funeral directors for their caring and efficient arrangements. Finally our sincere thanks to those that were able to attend the Funeral service to pay their respects, and to those who were unable to attend due to the current situation, we thank you for your kind words and thoughts at this time.

In Memoriam

MACKAY – Linda, passed away April 4, 2017.

You’re still our dancing queen.

Gone but never forgotten.

We love you.

– Willie and all the family xxxxx.

SINCLAIR – In loving memory of Jenny, a special wife, mother, mother-in-law and granny, who died April 5, 2015. Loved and remembered every day by Donald, Anne, Duncan, Jennifer and families.