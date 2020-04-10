Announcements – April 10, 2020

DEATHS

DUNAGAN – James Jardine (91). It is with great sadness that the family of James Jardine Dunagan (Jack) announce his death in Balhousie care home, Huntly on April 6, 2020. Jack of Helensburgh and later Minard, Loch Fyne, dearly loved husband of the late Netta. He is survived by his two daughters, Catriona and Fiona, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The private service will be held at Kilevin cemetery. An opportunity for family and friends to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. We will miss him dearly.

GRANT – Peacefully at her home, 3 Cossack Street, Lochgilphead, on Sunday, April 5, 2020 with her family by her side, Jess Grant, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Alastair, and much loved mother of Angus and Fergus. A much respected mother-in-law of Andrea and Laura. Dearly loved Oma of Viviane, Nell, Alan, Hamish and Kirsty. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. A Celebration of Jess’s life will be held at a later date.

MCLEAN – Euphemia ‘Fay’ McAuley Mclean, née McArthur, age 85. The Mclean family announces the passing of their mum Fay, peacefully at her home in Hardgate, Clydebank on March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Don Mclean much loved mum and granny. A private funeral will be held on April 14, 2020 with a memorial service in Campbeltown planned for a later date.

MACLEOD – Peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, Betsy (Betty) née Cumming, in her 96th year, of Redwood, 4 Ross Court, Inverness and formerly of Campbeltown and Raasay. Dearly loved by family, friends and all who knew her. Graveside service at Kilvean Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the Reformed Baptist Church, Telford Street, Inverness at a later date. Gus am bris an lá, agus an teach na sgáilean. Arrangements by William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.

MACPHERSON –

Suddenly but peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on April 4, 2020, Zandra MacPherson, in

her 76th year, Craigellachie,

Low Askomil, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Janet Ross and a much loved mum of Jonathan Jones. Funeral private.

RAMSAY – Suddenly (as the result of Coronavirus) at Guelph Hospital, Canada, April 5, 2020, James Campbell Ramsay (Jim), aged 74 years. Much loved Dad of Neil and Alison and special Papa to his four grandchildren. Son of the late Willie and Betty Ramsay, Carradale and dear brother of Elizabeth, Matthew and the late John. Thanks for all the support to the family at home and away these last few days. God Bless.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

WARREN – Janette, Margaret, David and Ian and their families would like to thank all staff at Ardenlea Care Home, Dunoon for their attentive care of their Aunt Margaret (Meg). Our thanks are also extended to Father Simon MacKenzie, Christ Church, Lochgilphead for a comforting service at the graveside. Also to Donald MacDonald funeral directors for their caring and efficient arrangements.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACLULLICH – In loving memory of Duncan, dear husband, father and brother, who died on April 11, 2013. Loved and remembered always.

– Annette, Alasdair and Ishobel.

WEIR – In loving memory of Alex, a dear husband, father, papa and old papa.Missed and loved dearly.

Rest in peace.