Speak up, stay safe during the coronavirus crisis

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Crimestoppers Scotland has launched a campaign aimed at deterring doorstep criminals during the coronavirus lockdown.

The charity is appealing to people to share the message on keeping safe at home, especially with those who are most at risk.

Doorstep criminals are cunning, creative and often convincing when targeting people and Crimestoppers Scotland is encouraging people to Think, Secure, Question, Consider and Control.

There are two main types of doorstep crime:

Bogus callers try to get into your home or obtain personal details by pretending to be someone they are not. They might, for example, pose as council staff, charity collectors, meter readers or police officers. In reality, they are criminals trying to steal money and valuables.

Rogue traders usually cold-call, claiming to be workers offering to sell services, make repairs or carry out work on your house, garden or driveway. In reality, they charge inflated prices for shoddy or unnecessary work.

Angela Parker, national manager for Scotland at Crimestoppers, said: ‘Our charity believes everyone has the right to feel safe wherever they live, especially in their own home and at this time. Doorstep criminals often target older people who live alone and while many legitimate companies use doorstep selling, sadly fraudsters also use this technique.

‘The emotional and financial upset this causes often devastates the victim, so we are encouraging people to speak up and stay safe. Remember, it’s your home. There is no reason why anyone should ever enter against your wishes.

‘If you know or suspect someone who is involved in doorstep crime, scams or fraud you can speak to our independent charity anonymously. When you contact our charity, we won’t judge or ask any personal details. All we want to know is what you know.’

You can tell Crimestoppers what you know by using a simple and secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111 which is open 24/7, 365 days a year.